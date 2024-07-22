When cats headbutt you, it can mean a range of different things. Why does my cat headbutt me? Is it ever a concern, and should you ever stop this behavior?

By Evan Williams

If you have ever owned or even spent much time with a cat, you've likely noticed how much it likes to headbutt you. But why do cats headbutt people? What does it mean, and is it ever a concern?

When cats headbutt you, it is almost always out of love and a need for affection. © IMAGO/Dreamstime When cats headbutt people, a range of reasons can sit behind the behavior. It might seem strange and a little confusing when it happens, and it may make your heart melt from how cute it is, but ultimately, your cat's headbutting habits are worth taking a look at and understanding. Why do cats headbutt people, why do they follow a headbutt with a nibble, and are there any situations in which you should be concerned about your headbutting kitty?

Why do cats headbutt?

The most likely reason why your cat is headbutting you is because it wants to spread its pheromones and mark you as its own human. It is, as a result, a sign that indicates a cat who loves you and is deeply connected to you, wanting to make sure that you are marked as its own. It is a method of communication via scent but is often also combined with other more physical and obvious desires. Different cats will headbutt in different ways and for different reasons, either pressing right up against you or simply walking past while gliding their head and neck against your leg. Usually, this behavior is accompanied by purring and floppiness, and sometimes even playfulness. Whatever might be the reason, it's likely to be a positive thing. Here are the most common reasons for a cat to headbutt you: Marking territory: You are your cat's property – its loving human – and by rubbing up against you, it is marking you as exactly that.

Sometimes, cats will pair their adorable headbutting with a little nibble. © Unsplash/Chaiyaporn Atakampeewong

Why does my cat headbutt me then bite me?

If your cat is in the process of headbutting and then immediately biting you, it can be explained one of two ways: Either your cat is being playful and affectionate at the same time, or your cat is overstimulated and a bit irritated. Whatever the reason, you should not condone this behavior and should make sure to stop it immediately and give your caring cat a little bit of time and space alone. For the most part, your cat will never intend to inflict any truly major harm. Instead, it will want to spend time with you either via relaxing and snoozing or by playing or getting pats. In terms of play, this can often involve play fighting with paws and teeth that are not trying to cause any actual damage. In such situations, though, accidents happen, and people get hurt. If your cat headbutts you and then bites you, you should remove yourself from the situation and make it clear that such behavior is not acceptable.

Is cat headbutting ever a worry?

It is very rare that a cat's headbutting habits are a sign of something concerning. © Unsplash/Alex Chambers There are no major situations in which a cat's headbutting habits are something to be seriously concerned about. It is almost always a sign of either them wanting attention or simply expressing affection to you. If your cat is headbutting you, there's no reasonable reason to get worried or upset; just enjoy the headbutts and chill out. When your cat gets overly touchy in terms of the way that it rubs its body against you or is constantly harassing you, then it is worth investigating further. In other words, if your cat is doing more than just regularly headbutting you, it might be worth paying attention to. It is reasonable to be concerned if your cat headbutts and: Bites you

Gets overly aggressive

Is constantly wanting to be with you and seems unwell

Has symptoms of various illnesses

Is clearly distressed about something

Doesn't want to be touched

Is limping

Has a visible injury

Is behaving in an unusual way