Most unique cat names: Rarest names for the kindest kitties

When choosing your cat's name, you don't always have to go with the crowd. Instead, use one of these options and choose a rare and unique name for your kitty.

By Evan Williams

When deliberating on what you should call your new fluffy friend, choosing a unique and interesting cat name is a great option. Luckily for you, we have a selection of rare cat names for you to choose from.

Contents
A unique and interesting cat name is what your unique and interesting kitty deserves!
A unique and interesting cat name is what your unique and interesting kitty deserves!  © Unsplash/Elena Taranukhina

There are many cat names out there that are so common and popular that they have almost become a cliché.

Don't let that become the identity of your kind kitty and, instead, try to think of a unique and interesting name that's cute and unusual and elicits a curious response from your friends.

Are you a bit stumped? These are our picks for some great and unique cat names.

What are the most unique and rare cat names in the world?

There are some iconic names out there, but sometimes, it's good to go with something that's more original, more unique, and more interesting. With the choice of a rare and one-of-a-kind cat name, you'll give it a closer and more personal connection, especially if the name means something to you personally.

Here are our picks for the most unique and rare cat names ever:

  • Mowgli
  • Hunter
  • Heathcliff
  • Sparky
  • Aurata
  • Caracal
  • Chaus
  • Panthera
  • Rufus
  • Tigris
  • Serval
  • Azalea
  • Acacia
  • Kiwi
  • Yarrow
  • Waverly
  • Rhubarb
  • Hamburger
  • Paula/Paulo
  • Theodore
  • Millicent

Important: Be careful in what you name your cat, and make sure that you value ease of understanding over interest or complexity. The rules of the game are listed later in this article.

It can be difficult to come up with a cat name that is unusual and rare.
It can be difficult to come up with a cat name that is unusual and rare.  © Unsplash/Tobias Tullius

Most unique male cat names

Male cats relish an interesting life and a name that makes them loud and proud, marching through the streets with gusto. You don't need to choose something typically masculine, but something more historical or intellectual is certainly a fantastic and incomparable choice.

Here are our favorite unique male cat names:

  • Atley
  • Boris
  • Albert
  • Neville
  • Winston
  • Jarvis
  • Gouda
  • Nacho
  • Sterling
  • Ramsay
  • Scrabble
  • Toffee
  • Diego
  • Rebel
  • Chowder
  • Malcolm
  • Caesar
  • Cesare
  • Satay
  • Lincoln
  • George
  • William
  • Albert
  • Aristotle
  • Leonardo

What could be better than giving your caring cat one of these adorable and amusingly unique names? They're rare, further proving the fact that you own a one-of-a-kind cat!

Most unique female cat names

Base your name choice on your cat's personality – if it is an adventurous cat, give it an adventurous name.
Base your name choice on your cat's personality – if it is an adventurous cat, give it an adventurous name.  © Unsplash/Wren Meinberg

Female cats need something a little less forceful and formidable and a little more sly and creative. You want to think about art and music, names that inspire you to think about the amazing artists that define our world. Political names also work well for female cats, and there are some pretty unique political names indeed.

Here are our picks for the most unique female cat names:

  • Elizabeth
  • Dorothy
  • Leia
  • Scarlett
  • Amelia
  • Rosa
  • Marie
  • Jane
  • Ada
  • Florence
  • Eleanor
  • Diana
  • Margaret
  • Victoria
  • Joni
  • Jodie
  • Taylor
  • Berthe
  • Frida
  • Artemisia
  • Judy
  • Jenny
  • Theresa
Your wonderful kitty will be more than happy with any name you present it with, but by giving it a unique, rare, and interesting name, you'll elevate your kitty's sophistication.

Make sure that your unique cat name fits the basic requirements of cat naming conventions.
Make sure that your unique cat name fits the basic requirements of cat naming conventions.  © Unsplash/Erik-Jan Leusink

How to choose a good, unique, and rare cat name

The most important thing to think about when choosing any name for your cat is to make sure that it is suitable. No matter how funny, interesting, cute, or unique your chosen name might be, if it isn't easy to notice and recognize for your careful cat, it is a bad choice and should be avoided like the plague.

Interesting and unique names are fantastic and will always be sure to bring smiles to the faces of your friends and families, but that doesn't mean they're worth the hassle. A good cat name is short, sweet, and ends with a vowel. While the latter point is negotiable, it really should be that simple.

Here are a few tips for choosing a good and unique cat name:

  • The name needs to be short, preferably no longer than two syllables.
  • Ideally, the name ends in a vowel.
  • You must choose a name that is not similar to the name of another pet or person in your household.
  • It is important to choose a name that is not reminiscent of a commonly used word.
  • How does the name make you feel, and what does it mean to you?
  • Does the name suit the personality?
  • Never change a cat's name that has already been chosen and taught.

It might be difficult to avoid a cat name filled with cliché and tradition, but if you manage to think up and choose something interesting and unique, you'll never regret it.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Elena Taranukhina

