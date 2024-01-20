Vocal cat breeds: Top 10 loud meowing cats

Some cats are much louder than other, so if you're looking to adopt and a noisy pet could pose you problems, these are the 10 breeds you need to look out for!

By Evan Williams

Some cats are much louder than other, so if you're looking to adopt and a noisy pet could pose you problems, these are the 10 breeds you need to look out for!

Loud cats can be adorable, but they're not for everybody. © Collage: Unsplash/Jason Leung/Ivan Lopatin/AS How vocal do you want your cat to be? When deciding on the breed of cat you want to adopt, you need to consider all the factors that will affect your life. One of them is the amount of noise you are willing to put up with and, by extension, how loud you can expect your new feline friend to be. Cats Sleepy but stubborn cat insists on "helping" with owner's early morning makeup routine So, what are the loudest meowing cats? Let us guide you through our picks for the top 10 most vocal cat breeds in the world. These kitties will talk to you more than any others, and while that might be cute, they might not be right for everyone.

Top 10 vocal cat breeds

It can be adorable to own a cat that talks to you constantly, letting its feelings and affections well known. Still, to some, that same noise can become overbearing and even annoying. That's why it's well worth knowing which cat breeds are loudest before you decide to adopt. So whether you're intentionally looking for a vocal cat breeds, or want to avoid them, these feline friends are the most likely to talk to you.

Oriental cats are strange-looking creatures, but incredibly sweet. © Unsplash/五玄土 ORIENTO

10. Oriental

Fluffy, with round heads and endlessly adorable eyes, the oriental cat is known for being extremely friendly and vocal. Unlike many kitties, which largely keep to themselves, there are few things that an oriental will love more than socializing with its friends and family. In doing so, though, these puffy little dudes can be pretty loud as they meow their way through to their next feed.

9. Bengal cat

There are few cats more beautiful or even on par with the Bengal - these are some stunning kitties! © Unsplash/Igor Karimov A Bengal's coat is not the only thing about this breed that screams "loud." Famous for their sandy orange fur and distinctive markings, this is a breed worthy of kings. They're beautiful and extremely friendly, great with kids, and good at catching rodents as well. Still, their excessive vocalizing can be a little over-the-top for some people.

8. Siberian

Siberian cats are fascinating and endlessly fluffy kitties. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images With an iconic coat more puffy than Jerry Seinfeld's shirt, the Siberian has become known for its friendly nature and outrageous look. Living up to its name, its dense, thick coat is paired with vocal cords so powerful and so frequently used that people get annoyed at the call of the Siberian. Still, no matter how irritating they can be, you can't deny how cute these little dudes are.

7. American bobtail

American bobtails are vocal, shaggy cats, with adorably short and puffy tails. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images While the American bobtail's most famous feature is by no means its voice, the way that it vocalized and talks to you melts hearts right across the globe. These four-pawed fur babies waddle around all day, trying desperately to jump up onto things and explore, but their lack of mobility can make them quite bored. And we know what boredom does to a cat, don't we? It makes a cat want a chat.

6. Balinese

Emotional and opinionated, the Balinese cat is one of the loudest in the world. © imago/imagebroker Balinese cats might not be the friendliest and adorable, but they are some of the loudest in the world. These animals are emotional and extremely opinionated, willing and ready to make their feelings and thoughts heard at the earliest opportunity. Expect to be woken up at ungodly hours, expect them to fight loudly with other cats, and make sure you have prior cat experience before adopting.

5. Burmese

Burmese are some of the most curious kitties in the world. © Unsplash/Petrebels Unusual looking cats, the Burmese takes its name from its original mother country. Still, these strange and sleek kitties can talk your ear off if they want something. The key to peace and quiet in the presence of a Burmese is to make sure that they are well-fed, well looked after with plenty of pets and cuddles, and listened to when something is wrong.

4. Turkish angora

Shaggy and white, the Turkish angora is one of the loudest cats in the world. © Unsplash/Yusuf Onuk The Turkish angora is one of the most ancient cat breeds in the world, battling it out against even the likes of the British shorthair for such a position. Puffed up with white fluff and big piercing eyes, these big-eared beauties are some of the sweetest cats you'll ever meet. What makes them even more entertaining, though, is the fact that the Turkish angora is so vocal that few cats can compare to the amount of noise they make.

3. Turkish van

The Turkish van will talk to you like you're its best buddy. © Unsplash/Mohamed-Fadel Lakhmi Not as historically significant as the Turkish angora, but equally adorable, the Turkish van is a big, muscular cat with semi-long hair and big clear eyes. Originally bred in the UK from cats collected from southeast Turkey, the Turkish van is a seriously rare breed of domestic cat, and also a rather loud and obnoxious one if left untrained.

2. Maine coon

Maine coons are some of the biggest and loudest cats of them all - and the cutest. © Unsplash/Bob Commander The gentle giant! Maine coons are of course famous for being the biggest domestic cat breed of them all. Keep in mind, though, that with their size comes a big personality, and which is often expressed through a booming voice. Still, Maine coons are very special creatures that are worth looking at in much more detail!

1. Siamese

It is widely believed that the Siamese cat is the loudest kitty of them all. © Unsplash/Myfanwy Owen The Siamese is considered by many to be the loudest and most vocal cat breed of them all These cats are so famous for being loud and talkative that they have shot to fame and prominence not only on social media, but in movies and TV shows as well. These fluff balls are funny, friendly, lovable, exceedingly beautiful, and just endlessly enjoyable to be around.

Why are some cats so vocal?

Different cats will have different reasons for their vocalizations. Some will merely want to seek your attention, searching for pets and cuddles and all things that snuggle. Others, though, will be trying to communicate something with you that might not be quite as sweet, cute, and positive. Here are some reasons why your cat might be so vocal: Attention: Your kitty may simply want to be given a little more attention. It might be looking for a patting session, some cuddling, or just some general acknowledgement.

Your kitty may simply want to be given a little more attention. It might be looking for a patting session, some cuddling, or just some general acknowledgement. Medical problems: If your cat is suffering from medical problems or is in pain, it may start to vocalize. In such a situation, it needs to be taken immediately to the veterinarian.

If your cat is suffering from medical problems or is in pain, it may start to vocalize. In such a situation, it needs to be taken immediately to the veterinarian. Heat: When a cat goes into heat, it becomes a lot louder than it usually is. Don't worry too much, it's normal for your cat to vocalize when in heat, but it might be worth getting it neutered.

When a cat goes into heat, it becomes a lot louder than it usually is. Don't worry too much, it's normal for your cat to vocalize when in heat, but it might be worth getting it neutered. Hunger: It is quite possible that your cat is simply trying to communicate its hunger or thirst with you. After all, you're the breadwinner and the kitty provider, so you're the one it'll go to for a satisfying feed.

Important: These are but a few of the many reasons that could explain such behavior in your kitty. If your cat has started vocalizing more frequently, it might be worth getting it checked out at the vet, just in case there's a health problem that needs to be investigated.

Even the tiniest kitty can be loud. © Unsplash/Nathan Anderson

How many vocal cords do cats have?

Cats have two vocal cords and, according to research, are capable of expressing themselves with 21 different vocalizations. Ranging from your stereotypical meow to the chatter of a cat on the hunt or the chirp of a friendly contact call, cats are far more capable of communicating via their voice box than most humans expect them to be.

Some cats are loud and vocal, some are not