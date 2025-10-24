Cat has heart-shattering reaction when she realizes her ears have been amputated: "Poor Yuki"

Cats often take comfort in grooming their ears, but what happens if they have to have those adorable appendages removed for some reason? Poor little Yuki the kitty recently had to find this out for herself.

A TikTok video of a cat named Yuki has been going viral, and it's a hard watch to say the least.

"Poor Yuki had to have her ears removed today," wrote the cat's loving foster mom in the onscreen text.

"She keeps forgetting and reaching to clean them."

Indeed, the footage shows the white cat reaching her paw to her head as if to clean her ears.

This is likely a muscle memory habit to self-soothe after disorienting medications and a surgery.

Tragically, the cat keeps remembering the truth – her ears are gone now.

But why did this sweet furball have to have her ears removed?