Cat has hilarious reaction to toddler sister "stealing" his seat: "The audacity"
It seems like a perfectly peaceful situation: an orange cat is sitting next to a toddler, who is watching a kids' show on the TV. But there's a big problem, and the kitty is about to make it known!
Owner Madi filmed the moment that her Maine Coon cat Ozzy caught the little girl in "his" special spot on the cozy bed.
Even though he can't use words to tell his sister what she has done wrong, his facial expression speaks volumes.
With an ice-cold stare, the cat looks towards the child while she watches the TV, completely oblivious.
But when the girl dares to try and pet him (after such an affront?!), the Maine Coon completely loses his cool and bites his sister's finger without further ado.
"Somebody was not happy about a certain someone being in his spot," explains the caption, although Madi clarified that it was just "a gentle bite" in the comments section.
Commenters weigh in on sassy cat's reaction to toddler cuddles
TikTok users were obsessed with the dynamic kitty baby duo, pointing out how adorable it was that they "matched" – both red-haired and both roughly the same size!
"Is that a tiny child or a huge cat? Why same size?" asked one user as another said, "Ginger 1, Ginger 2."
Others joked about the cat's lukewarm reaction to the little one's attempted affection.
"'we’re not there yet,'" laughed one user as a second joked, "He said 'you got an acquaintance in me…'" in response to the Toy Story song used in the video.
"He’s like 'the audacity,'" added another, while one person seemingly hit the nail on the head as to their relationship dynamic: "She's so unbothered by the warning soft bite that it makes me think your cat is losing that battle."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@ozzythemainecoon