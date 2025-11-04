Cat has hilarious reaction to toddler sister "stealing" his seat: "The audacity"

It seems like a perfectly peaceful situation: an orange cat is sitting next to a toddler, who is watching a kids' show on the TV. But there's a big problem, and the kitty is about to make it known!

Ozzy the cat was anything but thrilled when he found the little girl sitting in "his" special place in bed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ozzythemainecoon

Owner Madi filmed the moment that her Maine Coon cat Ozzy caught the little girl in "his" special spot on the cozy bed.

Even though he can't use words to tell his sister what she has done wrong, his facial expression speaks volumes.

With an ice-cold stare, the cat looks towards the child while she watches the TV, completely oblivious.

But when the girl dares to try and pet him (after such an affront?!), the Maine Coon completely loses his cool and bites his sister's finger without further ado.

"Somebody was not happy about a certain someone being in his spot," explains the caption, although Madi clarified that it was just "a gentle bite" in the comments section.