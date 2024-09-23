Cat has the most heartbreaking reaction to the loss of his dog brother

Brainerd, Minnesota - Stache the cat hadn't had an easy life when he was finally adopted in 2019 by his owner, Bree. But when Stache met his new dog brother Barney, the two quickly struck up an inseparable bond.

Stache the cat and Barney the dog were once best friends, but their time together would sadly come to an early end. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@breeseff

The unlikely duo soon became best friends, but their journey together sadly ended this month.

Owner Bree recently opened up to Newsweek about the incredible connection her two pets shared.

"They bonded almost immediately and would often cuddle on the couch together, or playfight," she explained.



Barney even taught Stache a few things that only dogs do. For one, Stache eventually took a liking to playing fetch!

For another, the kitty did the same as his furry friend and greeted his owner together when she came home.

But after five wonderful years together, the friendship between the animals took a devastating turn.