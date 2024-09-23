Cat has the most heartbreaking reaction to the loss of his dog brother
Brainerd, Minnesota - Stache the cat hadn't had an easy life when he was finally adopted in 2019 by his owner, Bree. But when Stache met his new dog brother Barney, the two quickly struck up an inseparable bond.
The unlikely duo soon became best friends, but their journey together sadly ended this month.
Owner Bree recently opened up to Newsweek about the incredible connection her two pets shared.
"They bonded almost immediately and would often cuddle on the couch together, or playfight," she explained.
Barney even taught Stache a few things that only dogs do. For one, Stache eventually took a liking to playing fetch!
For another, the kitty did the same as his furry friend and greeted his owner together when she came home.
But after five wonderful years together, the friendship between the animals took a devastating turn.
Stache the cat sits on Barney's bed for the very first time
Barney was seriously ill with cancer, and his condition took a turn for the worse in early September.
"He was extremely weak, and his quality of life was dwindling quickly," Bree said. "So we had to make the decision, and by the time his final appointment came, I could tell he was ready even if I never would."
While she was with her dog until his last breath, Stache couldn't be with his best friend when he died.
When Bree returned home, she realized her cat was looking for his canine friend.
"It wasn't until four days later when I saw him sitting on Barney's bed that he seemed to realize Barney was gone," she shared.
Moved by her cat's reaction, Bree filmed the moment that Stache, who had never sat on the dog's bed before, sat looking for Barney, and she uploaded the video to TikTok on September 11, along with some older footage of the furry friends.
The video was a quick hit on the platform, earning millions of viewers and hundreds of thousands of likes.
For now, Bree and Stache are not ready to welcome a new canine pal as they both continue to grieve the loss of their furry friend.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@breeseff