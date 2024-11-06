Cat has to be fed in secret for the funniest reason!
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kalie Chu tries to feed her skinny cat Sage in secret because the woman and her furry friend are not alone... Sasha might hear them!
An Instagram reel from mid-October shows exactly what the problem is.
In the clip, slender Sage stands wide-eyed in front of her owner.
Then comes the surprising twist – suddenly, a real heavyweight walks around the corner!
Chu's second cat, Sasha, stomps past Sage, almost pushing her away.
The overweight cat then sits down in front of her owner and stares at her with big, demanding eyes.
"When you try to feed the skinny one without the fat one hearing," reads the video's onscreen text.
So what is going on with Sasha the cat, and how did she get so big?
Sasha the cat's weight loss journey
Sasha the cat has reportedly been "on a weight loss journey" ever since Chu rescued her from an abusive home a year ago, and she's lost 14 lbs in her new owner's care.
Incidentally, Sasha is not actually as pushy as she appears in the video.
"Sasha actually doesn't steal food from Sage, I have even tested it and she is always willing to share," Chu told Newsweek.
"Sasha and Sage have a very funny relationship, like sisters who tease each other but love each other at the end of the day," Chu concluded.
Have you ever tried to help a pet lose weight? Were they anything like Sasha the cat?
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Instagram/Screenshots/angel.cakes702