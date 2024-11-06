Cat has to be fed in secret for the funniest reason!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kalie Chu tries to feed her skinny cat Sage in secret because the woman and her furry friend are not alone... Sasha might hear them!

An Instagram reel from mid-October shows exactly what the problem is.

In the clip, slender Sage stands wide-eyed in front of her owner.

Then comes the surprising twist – suddenly, a real heavyweight walks around the corner!

Chu's second cat, Sasha, stomps past Sage, almost pushing her away.

The overweight cat then sits down in front of her owner and stares at her with big, demanding eyes.

"When you try to feed the skinny one without the fat one hearing," reads the video's onscreen text.

So what is going on with Sasha the cat, and how did she get so big?