Cat helps firefighters after accident and finds unexpected rescue

The cat just wanted to help the rescue workers at the scene of an accident. © Facebook/Screenshot/South Metro Fire Rescue

When Colorado's South Metro Fire Rescue was recently called to a serious accident on nearby highway I-25, the firefighters had no idea that a very special kind of friendship would develop.

While the emergency crews were working to assist the injured and clean up spilled fluids on the road, someone ran towards them who was eager to help: an industrious kitten.

The rescue workers were astonished.



"The Safety Officer tried explaining that humans had the situation under control, but the cat was determined to help anyway," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

At first, the cat ran to the firefighters, but when he realized that they were doing fine without him, he turned to the ambulance. There, he quickly realized the paramedics didn't need him, either.

Without further ado, the cat decided to go with them to the hospital to see what was going on, and got an unexpected ending himself.