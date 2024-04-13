Cat helps firefighters after accident and finds unexpected rescue
Centennial, Colorado - Cat to the rescue!
When Colorado's South Metro Fire Rescue was recently called to a serious accident on nearby highway I-25, the firefighters had no idea that a very special kind of friendship would develop.
While the emergency crews were working to assist the injured and clean up spilled fluids on the road, someone ran towards them who was eager to help: an industrious kitten.
The rescue workers were astonished.
"The Safety Officer tried explaining that humans had the situation under control, but the cat was determined to help anyway," the fire department wrote on Facebook.
At first, the cat ran to the firefighters, but when he realized that they were doing fine without him, he turned to the ambulance. There, he quickly realized the paramedics didn't need him, either.
Without further ado, the cat decided to go with them to the hospital to see what was going on, and got an unexpected ending himself.
Colorado firefighter adopts cat after rescue
The emergency service workers had a great time with the little helper, but they also realized that the cat was not exactly safe on the highway.
As it was unclear where his home was, he was placed in one of the vehicles and taken to an animal shelter after the accident. There, he helped care for other lost cats, according to a commenter on Facebook.
Another surprise came two weeks later: firefighter Andrew Becker couldn't get the cat out of his head after the accident.
"This cat was immediately so friendly and wanted to be stroked by everyone," Becker said. "I knew then that I wanted to take this cat home with me."
"Join us in welcoming 'Hazi' the Hazmat Cat to his new home!" the fire department said of the four-legged friend's happy ending.
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/South Metro Fire Rescue