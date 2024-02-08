Cat hilariously "fact checks" owner's claim it's too late for treats
Vancouver, Canada - Caught! After preaching plenty of water, this cat's owner, Sharon Gallagher, indulged in the best wine, or more precisely, chocolate. She had previously told her cat Bossy that it was too late for treats. But little did Sharon know, a short while later, the cat subjected her "statement" to a fact check!
Bossy, who lives with Sharon in Vancouver, Canada, has been through a lot in recent years. He used to live in the household with another cat and two dogs, but sadly, all of the nine-year-old cat's furry friends have since passed away.
Bossy now has to come to terms with being alone, but this has reportedly depressed the poor cat for some time.
"I tried to bribe him into sleeping on our bed by giving him bedtime treats on the bed," Sharon told Newsweek this week. "Since he's been an only pet, he often goes off to sleep by himself at night.
"He started coming up for the treats and then ditching out, so I started giving him treats in the mornings: on the bed."
Eventually, according to the Canada native, things got out of hand with the little extra snacks!
TikTok reveals cat's furious reaction to her owner's sneaky treats
"I was in the kitchen cleaning up, and he was screaming at me every time I was close to the cupboard where his treats are," Sharon said.
"I told him it was too late for treats. We'd be going to bed soon; he'd get some there."
But then the doting cat mom made the big mistake: instead of going right to bed, she made herself comfortable on the sofa with a chocolate bar.
Suddenly, she saw Bossy staring around the corner in her direction, furious!
According to Sharon, Bossy wanted to murder her at that moment: "He was just standing there like he was creating a list of all the ways he'd take me out if he had opposable thumbs."
Luckily, the owner did exactly the right thing at that moment: she filmed her evil-looking feline!
The video went viral on TikTok at the end of January, reaching an audience of millions and more than 375,000 likes.
Fortunately, Sharon and Bossy have since made up, although a few extra treats were needed!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@bossymacthecat