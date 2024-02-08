Cat hilariously "fact checks" owner's claim it's too late for treats

Vancouver, Canada - Caught! After preaching plenty of water, this cat 's owner, Sharon Gallagher, indulged in the best wine, or more precisely, chocolate. She had previously told her cat Bossy that it was too late for treats. But little did Sharon know, a short while later, the cat subjected her "statement" to a fact check!

This cat made her to "fact check" her owner's claim that it was too late for treats. © Screenshot/TikTok/@bossymacthecat

Bossy, who lives with Sharon in Vancouver, Canada, has been through a lot in recent years. He used to live in the household with another cat and two dogs, but sadly, all of the nine-year-old cat's furry friends have since passed away.

Bossy now has to come to terms with being alone, but this has reportedly depressed the poor cat for some time.

"I tried to bribe him into sleeping on our bed by giving him bedtime treats on the bed," Sharon told Newsweek this week. "Since he's been an only pet, he often goes off to sleep by himself at night.

"He started coming up for the treats and then ditching out, so I started giving him treats in the mornings: on the bed."

Eventually, according to the Canada native, things got out of hand with the little extra snacks!