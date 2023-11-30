Cat inspires heart-wrenching search and outpouring of love on TikTok
Louisville, Kentucky - A surveillance camera clip of a delivery driver looking for a cat broke TikTokers' hearts, as the package courier had no idea his feline friend had passed away. TikTok users decided to step in.
Surveillance footage from a now-viral TikTok video shows a delivery driver in Louisville, Kentucky who went to great lengths trying to find a cat buddy he loved to pet on his delivery route.
They walked back and forth, continuously calling for the cat, and appeared visibly distressed when he didn't appear.
Lolly the cat's owners were deeply moved when they watched their security camera footage. One of them, Isaac Bowen, decided to share the footage on TikTok.
"He was, by far, the sweetest cat we have ever had," Issac told Newsweek.
"We called him the 'million dollar cat' because even though he was born into the family, he ended up stacking up thousands in vet bills from various illnesses and injuries."
Issac added that Lolly passed away early in November, after living a whopping 16 years.
TikToker creates thank you gift for the delivery driver after cat passing
Isaac was touched that the driver went out of their way to routinely pet Lolly, and decided to thank them with a present after the cat's passing.
With the help of the TikTok community, he created an Amazon wish list and shopped for gifts.
A follow-up TikTok shows a thank-you note attached to Isaac's front door addressing the delivery driver, which read, "Thank you for loving him!! The attached bag is for you."
Sadly, the driver hasn't been back to Lolly's house since.
Isaac Bowen is still in awe of how TikTok responded: "I find that the fact Lolly touched this many people extremely heartwarming and also quite proper. I would always tell him that 'the people love you buddy' while I petted him."
The outpouring of love proves the point.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tiredisaac