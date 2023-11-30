Cat inspires heart-wrenching search and outpouring of love on TikTok

Louisville, Kentucky - A surveillance camera clip of a delivery driver looking for a cat broke TikTokers' hearts, as the package courier had no idea his feline friend had passed away. TikTok users decided to step in.

This delivery driver had no idea that the cat he liked to pet had passed away. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tiredisaac

Surveillance footage from a now-viral TikTok video shows a delivery driver in Louisville, Kentucky who went to great lengths trying to find a cat buddy he loved to pet on his delivery route.

They walked back and forth, continuously calling for the cat, and appeared visibly distressed when he didn't appear.

Lolly the cat's owners were deeply moved when they watched their security camera footage. One of them, Isaac Bowen, decided to share the footage on TikTok.

"He was, by far, the sweetest cat we have ever had," Issac told Newsweek.

"We called him the 'million dollar cat' because even though he was born into the family, he ended up stacking up thousands in vet bills from various illnesses and injuries."

Issac added that Lolly passed away early in November, after living a whopping 16 years.