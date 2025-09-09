Cat is furious at every little minor inconvenience in hysterical video compilation

Freya the cat is pampered by her adoring owners, but – as a viral video explains – she is still perpetually grumpy. Check out her silly reactions below!

Freya the cat has vengeance in her eyes. © Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

In a video posted to Freya and her brother Teddy's TikTok account, their owner presents all the reasons why her Siberian cat was angry this week – and the clip is making countless users laugh online.

Point number one is really something.

Get this – apparently, her human actually tried to comb her with a new comb!

In the clip, Freya stares angrily in front of her and then runs away at the audacity.

Shortly afterwards, her owner arrives and makes the tragic mistake of touching her belly.

Freya is, of course, beside herself and bites the young man's hand.

The next shock comes a little later when the cat wakes up too early from her nap. Freya just sits on the bed for a while, looking around angrily at the world for so rudely forcing her to be conscious.