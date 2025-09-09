Cat is furious at every little minor inconvenience in hysterical video compilation

Freya the cat is pampered by her adoring owners, but – as a viral video explains – she is still perpetually grumpy. Check out her silly reactions below!

By Svea Nieberg

Freya the cat has vengeance in her eyes.
Freya the cat has vengeance in her eyes.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

In a video posted to Freya and her brother Teddy's TikTok account, their owner presents all the reasons why her Siberian cat was angry this week – and the clip is making countless users laugh online.

Point number one is really something.

Get this – apparently, her human actually tried to comb her with a new comb!

In the clip, Freya stares angrily in front of her and then runs away at the audacity.

Shortly afterwards, her owner arrives and makes the tragic mistake of touching her belly.

Freya is, of course, beside herself and bites the young man's hand.

The next shock comes a little later when the cat wakes up too early from her nap. Freya just sits on the bed for a while, looking around angrily at the world for so rudely forcing her to be conscious.

Freya the cat won't let you pet her when she's angry

Freya the cat makes so many people laugh with her changeable moods.
Freya the cat makes so many people laugh with her changeable moods.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

Unfortunately, that's not enough!

After all of that trauma, Freya is put on a leash by her owners and gets to explore the neighborhood with them (which is good) – but all too soon she has to go back into the house (decidedly bad).

The bitter kitty then refuses to be pet, and sulking is the order of the day.

But the icing on the cake comes in the last clip.

After her owners have received two parcels, Freya sits down in one of the cardboard boxes.

And then her brother Teddy actually dares to sit in the second box.

Without further ado, she chooses violence and bops him with her paw.

"This was a tough week for her," they wrote in the caption of the viral video.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@freyathesiberian

