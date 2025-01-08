Cat is given a boost to hunt a bug on the ceiling: "It's the littest things"

During a stressful move, Aly was cheered up by a sweet interaction between her cat and her boyfriend!

The young teacher and her boyfriend had just moved into their new house, so their stress levels were understandably high.

When Aly's cat spotted a bug on the ceiling but couldn't reach it, her boyfriend quickly came to the rescue.

"The house is a mess. I'm overstimulated and crying. But my boyfriend just stood on a chair so my cat could catch the bug she wanted to," Aly wrote in her viral video's overlay text.

Perched on her boyfriend's shoulder, the kitty gently "booped" the flying insect on the ceiling.

She then cheerfully hopped back down to chase the critter as it flew closer to the floor.

"I love him so much," Aly wrote about her boyfriend in the vid's caption. "he is everything good in this world."

Commenters also loved to see the clip, with many complimenting her cat as "angelic" and "the prettiest cat I've ever seen."