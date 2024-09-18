Cat is hilariously shook after seeing sheep for the first time

Norway - The hilariously astonished reaction of a cat who saw some sheep for the first time has taken TikTok by storm!

The hilariously astonished reaction of a cat who saw some sheep for the first time has taken TikTok by storm! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@funnyflufffs

Anton the black and white cat seemed to be full of curiosity when he suddenly spotted some white four-legged friends he had never seen before.

Anton's owner captured the amazing encounter between cat and sheep in an adorable TikTok video that has since gone viral.

In the clip, Anton can be seen standing on his hind legs looking absolutely shook.

"Watch Anton's first reaction to seeing a sheep," the video's caption reads. "He looked a little surprised, don't you think?"

Anton stares wide-eyed at the flock of sheep, looking shocked and entranced.



A Part 2 video shows the little guy meeting his new cattle friends up close and personal!

"He wanted to enter and play with them!" his owner wrote.

The on-screen text shows the cat saying, "Play with me" and asking his human, "Can we get closer??"

TikTok users in the comments section loved the adorable interaction with many pointing out how cute it was to see Anton the cat standing up on his hind legs like a meercat.