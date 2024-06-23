Cat is ignored for months at animal shelter until caretakers have a brilliant idea

Dorchester, UK - Last year, Sarina the cat was found with her four babies in a bathtub. But while the kittens were gradually placed with families, the mother cat Sarina remained stuck in the Taylors Rehoming Centre animal shelter for seven months.

After 232 days, Sarina the cat's carers made a video to draw attention to her fate. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@taylorsrehomingcentre

Nobody was interested in adopting this cat until her carers had an idea that melted many hearts!

In a now-viral TikTok video, they explained Sarina's plight, showing that there were now several notes on the cat's cage indicating her long wait.

"We made the TikTok because we knew she’d already been with us for a while and she needed a special sort of home," said animal care assistant Hannah Burt in an interview with the BBC.

Luckily, the team hit the jackpot with the clip and racked up 1.6 million views and counting!

"We honestly weren’t expecting it to reach that many people or go viral," Burt said.

But was the video able to fulfill its actual purpose of helping Sarina find a forever home?

