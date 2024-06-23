Cat is ignored for months at animal shelter until caretakers have a brilliant idea
Dorchester, UK - Last year, Sarina the cat was found with her four babies in a bathtub. But while the kittens were gradually placed with families, the mother cat Sarina remained stuck in the Taylors Rehoming Centre animal shelter for seven months.
Nobody was interested in adopting this cat until her carers had an idea that melted many hearts!
In a now-viral TikTok video, they explained Sarina's plight, showing that there were now several notes on the cat's cage indicating her long wait.
"We made the TikTok because we knew she’d already been with us for a while and she needed a special sort of home," said animal care assistant Hannah Burt in an interview with the BBC.
Luckily, the team hit the jackpot with the clip and racked up 1.6 million views and counting!
"We honestly weren’t expecting it to reach that many people or go viral," Burt said.
But was the video able to fulfill its actual purpose of helping Sarina find a forever home?
Viral TikTok video shows the cat's fate
The animal shelter was inundated with inquiries after the video reached so many people!
In the end, Sarina ended up with a nice lady who lived near the shelter within two weeks of the video being published.
Her carers were delighted, but saying goodbye was bittersweet for the loving animal advocates.
"We were all absolutely overjoyed. It’s quite emotional," Burt told the BBC.
"I had a real soft spot for her."
Sarina had to hold out for almost 250 days, but now she's finally going off to live the good life!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@taylorsrehomingcentre