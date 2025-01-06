Cat outsmarts his owner's clever tricks in hilarious TikTok

Michigan - One family hoped to stop their cat from using the flower pot as a litter box with a clever trick, but their pet proved he couldn't be so easily outsmarted!

Butters the cat outsmarted his owners in a hilarious viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@grandma.lives.in

Beth Thompson (48) recently adopted her first cat named Butters.

In an interview with Newsweek, she said the feline is "the sweetest kitten and so very smart."

When Butters first came to live with her family, he was very ill and spent most of his time sleeping.

"Now that he is healthy, he is full of energy," Thompson explained, and with all that energy, it seems Butters is keen on causing chaos!

This chaos was on full display in a video that went viral on Thompson's TikTok account in December.