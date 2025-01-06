Cat outsmarts his owner's clever tricks in hilarious TikTok
Michigan - One family hoped to stop their cat from using the flower pot as a litter box with a clever trick, but their pet proved he couldn't be so easily outsmarted!
Beth Thompson (48) recently adopted her first cat named Butters.
In an interview with Newsweek, she said the feline is "the sweetest kitten and so very smart."
When Butters first came to live with her family, he was very ill and spent most of his time sleeping.
"Now that he is healthy, he is full of energy," Thompson explained, and with all that energy, it seems Butters is keen on causing chaos!
This chaos was on full display in a video that went viral on Thompson's TikTok account in December.
"Butters wins again!"
The clip revealed the desperate measures Thompson took to stop Butters from using their potted fig tree as a toilet.
She filled the soil with plastic forks so the cat would (hopefully) leave it alone.
But alas, the clever cat couldn't be stopped so easily.
Just a short time later, Butters jumped onto the pot and pulled a fork out with his mouth!
"Butters wins again!" Thompson conceded in the caption.
Still, she assured Newsweek that her battle isn't over, and she plans to keep fans updated on the journey via her TikTok page.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@grandma.lives.in