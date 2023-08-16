Cat owner calls the cops on his own curious calico in "cat-astrophy"

A cat owner left his pet alone at home, saw what she was doing on a camera in the middle of the night, and alerted the police to come help.

By Dana-Jane Kruse

Not all cats should be left to their own devices for long periods of time, as a now-viral TikTok shows. This pet owner had to turn to law enforcement for help when his cat opened his freezer.



This curious cat managed to get herself in trouble while her owner was away on vacation. He decided to call the cops to deal with the situation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/allthewhilekyle (Crocokyle) Usually, cats can be left to fend for themselves for a bit, especially when you've got a pet cam.

But being able to watch your pet doesn't mean they won't get into trouble, as one TikToker found out in this cat cop call calamity. allthewhilekyle was hours away from his home on vacation when he checked his cat cam and found his feisty feline had opened the freezer door – and his frozen food was thawing out. When he discovered the situation at 1 AM, he decided to call the police for help to thaw the situation.

TikTokers love the "curious cat" and the cop call

The cat owner shared footage of the ordeal on TikTok with the caption, "these guys saved us big time." It went viral and boasts over 3.7 million views and counting. The clip shows the cat jumping onto the refrigerator and opening the freezer with her hind legs as she bounds to the top of the kitchen cabinets. "When you're away on vacation and your cat opens your freezer," he wrote in the vid's subtitles. "And you find out at 1 am, so you ask the police if they'll lend a hand." Later in the clip, two officers come into the kitchen and one closes the freezer. The pet owner told Newsweek that he encouraged the officers to scold his calico. "I told them to feel free to yell at her on their way out," @allthewhilekyle said. "They saved us *hours* of driving and a big waste of time on our vacation. Just get a dog." TikTokers thought the clip was hysterical and dubbed it a "cat-astrophy." More than a few joked that the cat was lonely and would probably open the freezer again, so she could see her new friends. Others were concerned that the cat was home alone for such a long stretch of time.