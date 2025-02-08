Cat owner comes running to help inconsolable kitty – what's the reason?
Hobart, Washington - What was that strange meowing sound? Ashley Saldana fired up her camera last month when she heard unusual noises coming from her cat Pudding.
In the video, which has since become a viral hit, the woman goes to the house cat sitting in front of a cardboard box.
When Saldana takes a closer look, she discovers a hole that Pudding has already bitten into the cardboard.
In addition to Pudding's meowing, a second one can be heard inside the box!
There sits the reason: Poppy the cat, who accidentally got caught under the box while playing.
"I couldn't figure out why there was so much crying going on. Poppy got stuck under the box so Pudding was eating a hole through to save her. Sweetest kitties ever," reads overlay text.
In an interview with Newsweek, the pet owner revealed that she herself accidentally caused the misfortune with an action that was supposed to prevent it.
Viral video shows heartwarming moment with the cats
Saldana explained that Pudding and Poppy love cardboard boxes and had been climbing into the box the night before the TikTok clip was filmed.
The owner had thus turned it over as a precaution.
But that's exactly why Poppy was able to get into this predicament in the first place!
"Well, the next morning I came down and started recording because the way Pudding was meowing was so strange," Saldana said.
"However, that was before I realized that she was meowing that way because she was scared and was trying to chew a hole through the box in order to save Poppy who had somehow gotten trapped underneath the box," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@soccercatmom