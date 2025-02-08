Cat owner comes running to help inconsolable kitty – what's the reason?

Hobart, Washington - What was that strange meowing sound? Ashley Saldana fired up her camera last month when she heard unusual noises coming from her cat Pudding.

Pudding the cat was furious when she couldn't get under the box, but why? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@soccercatmom

In the video, which has since become a viral hit, the woman goes to the house cat sitting in front of a cardboard box.

When Saldana takes a closer look, she discovers a hole that Pudding has already bitten into the cardboard.

In addition to Pudding's meowing, a second one can be heard inside the box!

There sits the reason: Poppy the cat, who accidentally got caught under the box while playing.

"I couldn't figure out why there was so much crying going on. Poppy got stuck under the box so Pudding was eating a hole through to save her. Sweetest kitties ever," reads overlay text.

In an interview with Newsweek, the pet owner revealed that she herself accidentally caused the misfortune with an action that was supposed to prevent it.