Cat owner is horrified when she discovers a secret note attached to her kitty's collar
When Claudia met Rango the cat at the animal shelter three years ago, she immediately fell in love with the orange stray and adopted him. Imagine her shock when she recently discovered his secret double life!
Claudia revealed Rango's "betrayal" in several Instagram posts.
It all started so harmlessly, the cat mom describes.
Rango quickly settled in with her family. Every evening, he lay down with Claudia, desperate to be cuddled.
Then Rango started to explore the outside world, and if Claudia didn't want to let him out, the cat started to meow until she finally did.
The kitty's excursions became longer and longer every day.
For months, Claudia wondered what her beloved cat had been up to out there in the great big world. Then she found out the truth.
One day, Rango came home with a mysterious note tucked into his collar.
"Is he someone’s cat?" was written on it. And on the back: "What’s his name? He’s been hanging out with us …"
Rango had obviously acquired a second family!
Rango the cat leads a secret double life
At first, Claudia was heartbroken and grounded the cat. Then the pet owner decided to get to the bottom of the matter once and for all.
Claudia wrote a message – "His name is Rango! He loves to wander around!" – and then wrote her telephone number on the back.
She attached the note to the collar and waited anxiously to see what would happen next.
Soon, Claudia received a reply via text message: "By any chance, is this cat one of yours? He’s been coming to our porch, and we didn’t know who [he] was."
They also sent her pictures of the cat sleeping peacefully on their front porch.
Claudia confirmed that it was her pet and has been in regular contact with the "other family" ever since!
"The 'he’s been hanging out with us :)' would make me crash out in a jealous rage," admitted one commenter, while another agreed that "I would actually never let my cat out again out of pure jealously."
Although Claudia is disappointed with her "cheating" cat, she has decided to forgive him. After all, Rango comes back to her every evening and never misses out on his dinner and cuddles!
