Cat owner is horrified when she discovers a secret note attached to her kitty's collar

When Claudia met Rango the cat at the animal shelter three years ago, she immediately fell in love with the orange stray and adopted him. Imagine her shock when she recently discovered his secret double life!

Rango the cat leads a secret double life. © Screenshot/Instagram/@claux.quin

Claudia revealed Rango's "betrayal" in several Instagram posts.

It all started so harmlessly, the cat mom describes.

Rango quickly settled in with her family. Every evening, he lay down with Claudia, desperate to be cuddled.

Then Rango started to explore the outside world, and if Claudia didn't want to let him out, the cat started to meow until she finally did.

The kitty's excursions became longer and longer every day.

For months, Claudia wondered what her beloved cat had been up to out there in the great big world. Then she found out the truth.

One day, Rango came home with a mysterious note tucked into his collar.

"Is he someone’s cat?" was written on it. And on the back: "What’s his name? He’s been hanging out with us …"

Rango had obviously acquired a second family!