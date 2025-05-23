Cat owner is touched when she sees what her cat does for the new baby

New Jersey - Noel the considerate cat is trying to help her owner take care of the new baby, as a viral video shows. ( All she knows is that diapers are somehow involved.)

Noel the cat is especially caring when it comes to her owner Taylor Mickle and new baby Michael. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@taylormickle1

In the clip, the young mother sits in bed.

She films her cat Noel, who comes into the room with a fresh diaper in her mouth.

The kitty gallantly jumps onto the bed and places the diaper at her owner's feet.

Another scene shows that this is no accident – the smart cat knows what she's doing!

This time, the cat comes sprinting up the stairs with multiple diapers in her mouth and places them at the feet of her owner.

Her owner, Taylor Mickle, told Newsweek all about the sweet cat and how this unusual behavior first started!