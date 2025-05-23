Cat owner is touched when she sees what her cat does for the new baby
New Jersey - Noel the considerate cat is trying to help her owner take care of the new baby, as a viral video shows. (All she knows is that diapers are somehow involved.)
In the clip, the young mother sits in bed.
She films her cat Noel, who comes into the room with a fresh diaper in her mouth.
The kitty gallantly jumps onto the bed and places the diaper at her owner's feet.
Another scene shows that this is no accident – the smart cat knows what she's doing!
This time, the cat comes sprinting up the stairs with multiple diapers in her mouth and places them at the feet of her owner.
Her owner, Taylor Mickle, told Newsweek all about the sweet cat and how this unusual behavior first started!
Viral TikTok video shows Noel the cat fetching diapers for her mama
The little ritual began when Mickle became a mother twice in less than two years.
One morning, there were lots of diapers outside the bedroom door, and Noel the cat was soon determined to be the culprit.
Hey, she was just trying to help!
"She is always watching after my two babies," Mickle said. "She's truly the sweetest cat."
But it's not just Noel who supports Mickle with her two children, as cats Oliver and Ruby also love the kiddos.
"All three of my cats got me through that time, and each of them did something special to help me," Mickle enthused.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@taylormickle1