Cat owner proves why two kitties are better than one with viral TikTok!

UK - For this animal lover in the UK, adopting just one cat wasn't enough. So, she decided to take home two feisty felines, and it's quickly proven to be the right choice!

Cats Timmy and Vimmy do everything together. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@timmyvimmy

As the woman considered getting a pet, she feared that a single kitten might get bored with her.

So, she adopted two pets – and was very lucky that both cats got on quite well with each other right from the start!

One of her viral videos, which was shared on her TikTok page @timmyvimmy, shows the tabby and black cats – named Timmy and Vimmy – playing together, watching birds, and making themselves comfortable on the carpet.

"pov: your two cats have had each other their entire lives," she wrote over the clip.

The two do just about everything together, proving to be real birds of a feather!

Cats that are used to interacting with other members of their species can miss this social aspect of their lives, so adopting two is often a good idea.