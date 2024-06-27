Cat owner shocked by cause of his pet's sudden cloudy eyes
Dallas, Texas - Because he was worried about his cat's health, a pet owner from Texas spent a whopping $700 at the vet, where he received a startling diagnosis.
When his cat Niles turned six, Trey Yates noticed a change in his pet's eyes.
"I was prompted to take him to the vet because this past Sunday, I noticed his eyes starting to get a little hazy," Yates told Newsweek.
"He's been sick for the past two weeks with some mystery infection and fever," he said.
"At 8:30 PM, when his eyes got cloudier and even more gray, I rushed him to the emergency room."
The cat was eventually diagnosed with uveitis, an inflammation of the eye. Steroid eye drops were supposed to fix everything, but by the next morning, Niles' condition had only gotten worse.
"His eyes had reached peak cloudiness and were extremely gray, to the point where I thought he was for sure blind," Yates said.
Further tests were carried out at the vet, and a blood test finally revealed the surprising reason for the cat's eye condition.
Cat with cloudy eyes put on emergency diet
Niles' blood contained a cloudy substance that, upon closer examination, turned out to be "a bunch of fat and blood cells," Yates said.
The condition was attributed to Niles' diet. Trey Yates had simply given his cat too many treats.
"I've never heard that treats can do something like that to a cat," said Yates, who had previously assumed that his pet could only just get overweight from too much snacking.
Fat deposits that cause cloudy eyes in cats are often linked to a condition called "corneal lipid dystrophy."
Fortunately, it was not life-threatening or permanent for Niles, who is now on a strict diet to correct his vision problems.
According to a follow-up video, although the cat isn't too happy about his new diet plan, he's now doing much better.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tr8ss