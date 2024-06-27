Cat owner shocked by cause of his pet's sudden cloudy eyes

Dallas, Texas - Because he was worried about his cat 's health, a pet owner from Texas spent a whopping $700 at the vet, where he received a startling diagnosis .

Trey Yates was very worried about his cat – and received a diagnosis from the vet that he hadn't expected. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tr8ss

When his cat Niles turned six, Trey Yates noticed a change in his pet's eyes.

"I was prompted to take him to the vet because this past Sunday, I noticed his eyes starting to get a little hazy," Yates told Newsweek.

"He's been sick for the past two weeks with some mystery infection and fever," he said.

"At 8:30 PM, when his eyes got cloudier and even more gray, I rushed him to the emergency room."

The cat was eventually diagnosed with uveitis, an inflammation of the eye. Steroid eye drops were supposed to fix everything, but by the next morning, Niles' condition had only gotten worse.

"His eyes had reached peak cloudiness and were extremely gray, to the point where I thought he was for sure blind," Yates said.

Further tests were carried out at the vet, and a blood test finally revealed the surprising reason for the cat's eye condition.