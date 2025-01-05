Cat owner watches horrified as kitten jumps off second-floor railing

Missouri - Ella Conway was sitting on the sofa in her Missouri home last month when her cat Apollo peeked out from the edge of the banister upstairs. The young woman had barely started to panic when the kitten fell.

After a few seconds, the clip shows Apollo the kitten plunging several meters into the depths. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@crazybusyfurbabies

Because the moment was recorded by a surveillance camera in the house, hundreds of thousands of Instagram users have now watched the video captioned, "POV your new kitten jumps off the railing."

After a few seconds, the clip shows Apollo plunging several meters into the depths.

Horrified, Conway puts her hands to her face, not daring to look at the cat at first.

Apollo's impact can also be seen in the viral clip in a zoomed-in version, where it is noticeable that the cat lands quite accurately on its four paws.

However, the question remains unanswered – did the cat survive the fall without any injuries?