Cat refuses to leave her box fort for this hysterical reason

London, UK - A cat has gone viral for a hilarious and sweet video of the kitty in her happy place with her favorite "show."

A cat has gone viral for a hilarious and sweet video of the kitty in her happy place with her favorite "show." © Screenshot/TikTok/@jadesharpy

A short TikTok clip by the user @jadesharpy from mid-November proves that a commercial for cat food apparently has far more to offer than anyone would have thought possible.

In the video, a cat owner's hand can be seen carefully opening the side of a box to reveal the silhouette of their pet in the process of a serene chill sesh.

"I can't stop laughing she's not left this box all day," reads the onscreen text and the caption, "Crying."

Inside sat the animal, who was sitting calmly on a bed and listening attentively to a cat food commercial playing on an iPad.

"Omg I had to watch this three times," wrote one confused commenter. "I thought YOU were in the box watching her from inside the box."