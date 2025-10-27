Cat says goodbye to fellow kitty who died suddenly – and her reaction has TikTok in tears

Lodi, California - One morning, a cat named Mama was playing happily with her fellow feline, Sis, before the unthinkable happened.

After the cat named Mama (l.) passed away, fellow feline Sis was visibly moved by her death. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mrs.alyssaredwine & Screenshot/TikTok/@alyssaredwine

As her owner Alyssa Redwine explained, Mama suddenly collapsed while playing, despite showing no previous signs of health issues.

She immediately rushed to the cat's aid, but tragically, it was too late.

"She seemed completely fine that morning, playful and affectionate like her usual self, and then she just collapsed at home," Alyssa said in an interview with Newsweek.

"I held her as she passed."

The shock was profound, but the young woman wasn't the only one deeply affected – Sis the cat was too.

After her owner had placed Mama in a cardboard box and covered it up, Sis took a look straight away, and Alyssa documented her older cat's heartbreaking reaction to her deceased pal.

In the corresponding TikTok video, Sis first peers into the box before tentatively touching the blanket and climbing in. She sniffs Mama for a few seconds, then pats her head a few times before leaving the box again.

"Heartache is watching your cat say goodbye to her best friend for the last time," Alyssa wrote over the video. "Animals understand more than we think."