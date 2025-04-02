Cat shelter owner dies in heroic attempt to save 300 rescues from devastating fire

Long Island City, New York - A well-known animal shelter owner was killed along with 100 cats in a fire in New York on Monday morning.

As reported by the New York Times, 65-year-old Christopher Arsenault tragically died while trying to save his beloved cats when the fire spread to his "Happy Cat" shelter.

Although the fire department was eventually able to bring the fire under control, it was already too late for Arsenault and around 100 cats.

The building burned to the ground.

The police have now started an investigation, and arson has not been ruled out.

According to the authorities, there were around 300 cats living on the premises, some of which were able to escape the flames.

Animal welfare activists were quickly on the scene to catch the surviving animals and provide them with medical care.

