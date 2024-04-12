Cat siblings are too cute for words during birdwatching session!

One pet owner caught her cats having an adorable moment while birdwatching, and TikTokers can't stop talking about the felines' relationship.

A sweet moment between two cat siblings left TikTokers in awe. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dashandpearl

Dash is a two-year-old orange tabby cat, while Pearl is a one-year-old calico tabby, and both of these feisty felines love to watch birds!

"I was recording my cats bird watching and accidentally captured the sweetest moment," Dash and Pearl's owner writes in the subtitles of a now-viral TikTok video.

In the caption, she revealed that this kind of behavior isn't normal for the dynamic duo.

"Rare footage of Dash being a great big brother to Pearl," the cat mom wrote.

The sweet clip shows the siblings watching birds together when Dash puts his paw on his little sister's back, causing his owner to gush in the subtitles, "the way he's holding her."

The sweet moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was still totally precious, and TikTokers loved it!