Cat traveling on airplane wows fellow passengers with good behavior!

Chicago, Illinois - This well-behaved cat traveling by plane has the internet gushing over his excellent etiquette. Everyone wants to sit next to this kitty on their next flight!

This well-behaved cat traveling by plane has the internet gushing over his excellent etiquette. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@louieandtodd

A British short hair named Louie is one heck of a traveler, as a now-viral TikTok video with the caption, "Louie and Todd both couldn't be any more calm and respectful on their flights," shows.

The sweet clip shows Louie on a plane, sitting happily in his seat, tucking his paws comfortably, and enjoying the view from his window seat.

He was even able to sleep during some turbulence!

TikTokers love this cat's onboard behavior, and the clip boasts over two million views and thousands of gushing comments.

"I would be the happiest if he is next to me," one viewer wrote, while others hailed his behavior as "very classy, very mindful, very demure."

One noted they'd happily give Louie the window seat, and another said they'd pay extra to sit next to him!