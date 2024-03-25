Cat under "house arrest" after multiple groomer bans: "He has three felony-level assaults"

Coco the cat is the sweetest, most cuddly critter you'll ever meet – unless you're trying to groom him, that is!

"He has three felony-level assaults (banned from three groomers for aggression)," a viral Reddit post explained earlier this month.

"He is now under house arrest (I have to shave him myself.)"



According to his owner, underneath the little guy's adorably grumpy face is a kind and gentle kitty with two large dog best friends. Coco also likes to travel around in backpacks with his head poking out!

When someone tries to groom him, however, Coco reportedly transforms into a "crazy demon."

When Coco is being groomed – a necessity for the long-haired breed – the ball of fluff becomes "8lbs of pure muscle" and has "completely weaponized his bite."



Even gentle brushing will get him biting and hissing!

After being banned from three separate groomers, someone finally suggested that his humans buy some pet-safe clippers and try grooming at home.

"Now, three times a year, I corner him in the bathroom and spend two hours swiping at him with the clippers while he tries to murder me," the owner wrote.

"I like to think the embarrassment of a home haircut teaches him to act better, but he's stubborn and unrelenting."