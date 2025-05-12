Cat waits outside the bedroom door all night to see his very favorite person!

Frederick, Maryland - Crush the cat 's daily morning routine has come to revolve around a very special person, as this heartwarming viral video shows.

In the morning, Crush the cat can hardly wait to finally get into the nursery. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_heathermees

When cat owner Heather Mees comes out of her bedroom in the morning, the kitty is already waiting impatiently for her.

Both Heather and the cat then have the same destination: the nursery, where one-year-old Cora Camryn is still slumbering.

Adorably, the four-legged friend can hardly wait to get to his human sister!

He meows his owner's ears off and frantically pushes his way through the bedroom door.

Once in there, the kitty hops straight into Cora's crib, where he starts licking the little girl according to all the rules of good cat hygiene.