Cat waits outside the bedroom door all night to see his very favorite person!
Frederick, Maryland - Crush the cat's daily morning routine has come to revolve around a very special person, as this heartwarming viral video shows.
When cat owner Heather Mees comes out of her bedroom in the morning, the kitty is already waiting impatiently for her.
Both Heather and the cat then have the same destination: the nursery, where one-year-old Cora Camryn is still slumbering.
Adorably, the four-legged friend can hardly wait to get to his human sister!
He meows his owner's ears off and frantically pushes his way through the bedroom door.
Once in there, the kitty hops straight into Cora's crib, where he starts licking the little girl according to all the rules of good cat hygiene.
Baby girl is woken up by her loving cat every day
Anyone who thinks that the procedure is limited to waking her up in bed is mistaken.
When Heather picks up her daughter afterwards, the pet tries to get close to Cora again – even if that means acrobatically reaching out to the child from a chest of drawers.
"He waits all night so he can do this...." writes mother Heather on Instagram, where she posted a video of the sweet morning routine.
"He loves his sissy so much," she adds in the video description.
"But I'm not sure she loves her hairstyle when he's done."
While Crush insists on waking little Cora up every morning with kisses, the one-year-old also insists on a certain ritual.
As Heather explains in another video, the little girl says goodnight to her best friend in the same way every evening, cuddling up lovingly to the animal.
