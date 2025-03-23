Cat was left to die after accident – and his moving recovery has gone viral!

Wheels the cat was left to die after a car accident, but after a heartwarming rescue, the double-amputee kitty has made a remarkable recovery!

By Karolin Wiltgrupp

Titusville Florida - Wheels the cat has already had to suffer through a lot of hardships in his short life. After a serious car accident, the animal was left to die on the street. Thankfully, this little guy was rescued just in time, and he's now bravely fighting his way back to life!

Wheel's paralyzed legs were so badly injured that they had to be amputated. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thisis4wheels Wheels' life almost came to an end on January 2 when passers-by found the kitten badly injured on the street. He had been hit by a car and was simply left lying there. Helpers carefully packed him into a cardboard box and transported him to the Brevard Adoption Center in Titusville, Florida, where there was little hope that the four-legged friend would survive. Examinations revealed that Wheels' legs were so badly injured that amputation was the only option. He had also suffered a hernia in his stomach and a collapsed lung. "Although it wasn't clear what the future held for him, Wheels was still purring. He wanted to live and that gave us hope," Briana De Los Santos (24), an employee at the shelter, told Newsweek.

Wheel the cats embodies the resilience of disabled animals

Today, the six-month-old cat lives a happy life without legs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thisis4wheels After the first leg was surgically removed, the animal's carers noticed how much more energetic the cat became. "After the second amputation, the kitten inside him truly came to life. The change was almost immediate, and he was much more comfortable," Briana said. The fact that the kitty with the striking orange fur can be so agile despite his disability still leaves his caregivers speechless! "He climbs, runs, and leaps down from high places with ease. He loves chasing toys, his brothers, and soaking up the sun," Briana added. The brave cat is now a real star on TikTok, with his videos garnering millions of views! With the popular page, Briana has one goal in mind: "I want to help educate people about the reality of differently abled animals. The instinct is to assume that a disabled animal must be euthanized, but the truth is, animals are incredibly resilient.