Cat's absurd haircut has millions laughing: "What did my parents do to me?!"

By Jean Springer

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A white fluffy cat named Benny went to the groomer and returned looking like a different animal or Dr. Seuss character. Millions of TikTokers cannot stop laughing over his drastic haircut.

This cat's lion cut has millions of TikTokers giggling. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bennyatthefranklin Haircut, or hair fail? Benny, a silver chinchilla doll-faced Persian that lives with his humans in Philadelphia, is now a TikTok star thanks to a hysterical haircut. His owner shared her cat's lion cut haircut to TikTok on December 31, and by the new year, he'd become a laughingstock and a viral sensation. Animals Rogue alligator causes chaos in Florida shopping center The video's caption explained: "Benny got a haircut today." The video shows a super skinny white creature with a fluffy head and tail sauntering around to the failed flute version of the Titanic theme. The hilarious clip of the cat's shocking hairdo currently boasts over 70 million views and counting.

TikTokers think the Persian cat's hairdo is ridiculous

Benny's Instgram shows off his new look. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bennyatthefranklin Most TikTokers think Benny's haircut makes him look like something other than a cat. One TikToker said Benny looked like the dragon from Mulan. Other users agreed the grooming makes the Persian look like Falkor, "the flying thing from the Never-ending Story." Another is convinced the cat resembles like a beta fish. On his Instagram page, where Benny "speaks for himself," the cat said, "My first time trying a lion cut, and I look like a Dr. Seuss character." He explained that the drastic trim is "only temporary and helps with long crazy hair!" Cats Runaway cat surprises woman with flowers in her window every day! In a previous Insta post, the usually super fluffy cat shared that getting groomed stresses him out, and that his human was looking for solutions. "What did my parents do to me?!" another clip of the mishap reads. It looks like Benny's humans decided to decrease his visits to the groomer with a drastic cut.