Cat's attempt at pranking his sister goes hilariously wrong!

UK - Pumpkin the cat has no sense of timing, but he's made half the internet laugh with his hilarious mistake!

Pumpkin the cat has no sense of timing, but he's made half the internet laugh with his hilarious failure at pranking his sister, Maple! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maple.and.pumpkin

The owner of two kitties shared a video of the epic fail on his TikTok page, @maple.and.pumpkin, and it soon became a viral sensation!

In the clip, the orange cat named Pumpkin can be seen hiding in a cardboard box in the garden, apparently waiting for his sister, Maple, to come by so that he can scare her with a well-timed jump.

However, as he lies in the box and prepares for the big prank, kitten Maple walks past undisturbed – as Pumpkin misses the right moment and jumps out far too late!

His owner interpreted the situation as a hilarious lack of timing on the part of his cat.

"When you're trying to jump scare your sister but have no sense of timing," he wrote on the TikTok video.

The clip spread rapidly on social media, receiving more than one million views and hundreds of comments.

"He's got the spirit, that's all that counts," one viewer wrote.