Cat's brazen theft of porch groceries sparks hilarious chase!

California - When Kenzie Hoerauf spotted her beloved cat on her neighbor's doorstep, she initially thought nothing of it. But when she took a closer look at what the feline was up to, she took off running!

Kenzie ran as fast as she could once she noticed her cat getting into the groceries. © Screenshot/TikTok/@kenziehoerauf

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Kenzie can be seen jogging across the street and picking up the kitty as quickly as possible.

But what had the little rascal done to cause his owner to react in such a panic?

Kenzie's neighbors had actually had the week's groceries delivered to their home, but as they weren't at home at the time of delivery, the food was left on their doorstep.

And, of course, the cheeky cat noticed this immediately!

"this guy could sniff out a block of cheese from anywhere," she wrote in the caption.

Without further ado, the cat made its way to the neighbors to have a taste, but he was ultimately caught in the act by Kenzie.

At the end of the video, she can be seen running back to her house with the little culprit in her arms.