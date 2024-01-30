Cat's confused catnip-induced high has the internet giggling

Sydney, Australia - TikTokers can't stop laughing over a cat that fell into a daze after gobbling down an entire bag of catnip treats. The kitty's owner, Sulaiha Muljono, was shocked when she found her cat staring off into the void!

TikTokers can't stop laughing at a cat that fell into a daze after eating an entire bag of catnip treats, leaving him staring off into the void in a viral clip. © Screenshot/TikTok/princessdianaammonia

Sulaiha Muljono (28) posted a hysterical video of her one-year-old orange cat named Focaccia on TikTok.

In the subtitles, she explained why the cat couldn't catch her wiggling hand: "Foccacia ate a whole bag of catnip treats while I was in the shower, and now I am watching him slowly descend into the sunken place."

Foccacia's overindulgence is impossible to ignore – and absolutely hysterical!

In the caption of the now-viral clip, Muljono describes her cat as "most hyper little boy." After downing all that catnip, Foccacia became still and stared off into space.

"He was just staring into space and at me for longer periods of time than normal, little slow blinks. It was funny, and I knew he would be OK!" the Australian told Newsweek on Monday.

Catnip is a herb that is like a drug for cats. Even though the herb is considered harmless, non-toxic, and non-addictive, it can have an intoxicating effect on felines.