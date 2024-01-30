Cat's confused catnip-induced high has the internet giggling
Sydney, Australia - TikTokers can't stop laughing over a cat that fell into a daze after gobbling down an entire bag of catnip treats. The kitty's owner, Sulaiha Muljono, was shocked when she found her cat staring off into the void!
Sulaiha Muljono (28) posted a hysterical video of her one-year-old orange cat named Focaccia on TikTok.
In the subtitles, she explained why the cat couldn't catch her wiggling hand: "Foccacia ate a whole bag of catnip treats while I was in the shower, and now I am watching him slowly descend into the sunken place."
Foccacia's overindulgence is impossible to ignore – and absolutely hysterical!
In the caption of the now-viral clip, Muljono describes her cat as "most hyper little boy." After downing all that catnip, Foccacia became still and stared off into space.
"He was just staring into space and at me for longer periods of time than normal, little slow blinks. It was funny, and I knew he would be OK!" the Australian told Newsweek on Monday.
Catnip is a herb that is like a drug for cats. Even though the herb is considered harmless, non-toxic, and non-addictive, it can have an intoxicating effect on felines.
Cat's catnip adventure goes viral!
While many TikTokers gushed over the hilarity, saying things like "That baby is HIGH! Get him some snacks and a blankie," and "poor baby is on another planet," a few worried that the cat would have tummy trouble.
Veterinarian Dr. Carly Fox told Newsweek that catnip consumption isn't usually a problem.
"If you believe your cat has ingested too much, you should just give your cat some time. Effects of catnip are typically short-lived, up to 30 minutes," Fox said.
"But if your cat develops vomiting and/or diarrhea that is persistent, you should have them checked out by a veterinarian."
Muljono explained that it took her cat about a day to come down from his catnip high, adding,"He was loopy, but calm."
"He is an odd boy, but I wouldn't change him for the world!" she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/princessdianaammonia