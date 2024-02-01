Cat's "drama queen" way of begging for food has the internet in stitches!
When Leo the cat gets hungry, life becomes a total soap opera. Here's why TikTok users can't stop laughing at this little kitty's unique method of begging for food!
Leo the cat is as adorable as he is dramatic, and we can't get enough of it.
The clip, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, shows the orange cat casually strolling past his human and into the kitchen.
Once he gets there, Leo melodramatically "faints" on the kitchen rug, evidently so hungry that his little legs give out.
"Whenever he is hungry, he walks to the kitchen and faints," his owner shared in the post.
To be fair, however, the user also noted in the comments section that "Leo generally flops everywhere."
The post is hilariously captioned: "He's wasting away. Or so he says."
Commenters weigh in on Leo the orange cat's dramatic kitchen performance
TikTok took to the comments section to weigh in on the viral moment – some cat owners even shared stories of their own dramatic cats!
"My orange girl almost never lays down 'normally'. she just flops like this," one user said as another wrote, "My Charlie does this. So weak from hunger that he can't stand anymore."
A third comment reads, "My cat does exactly the same thing we go '3,2,1' and he's down."
"Hahahaha, I sometimes say 'oh no! Call an ambulance!' And make an ambulance noise so he expects that too now," Leo's owner answered.
"drama queen," added one user simply as another commented, "So tired of asking food that he has to lay down."
What did you think of Leo the cat's Oscar-worthy performance?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@leothezotcat