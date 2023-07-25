Cat's dramatic meltdown at the vet makes millions laugh on TikTok
Milo is a very sweet cat...at home, that is.
In a viral TikTok, Milo is seen at his best as he lovingly cuddles with his owner, Colleen, who smiles at the camera.
After a hard cut follows, the cat is now at the vet, where he just got an injection.
The once-sweet cat bares his teeth as soon as the needle is drawn and soon lashes out so wildly that he wriggles out of the vets' hands and goes flying through the air.
Milo escapes to the floor, where he seeks shelter under a chair.
The hilarious TikTok has amazed over two and a half million viewers, with over 580,000 giving it a like as well.
Newsweek also took notice of Milo through the viral hit, reaching out to his owner this week for a brief interview.
"When first meeting people, he's actually very nice and friendly as long as you don't pick him up, he only allows for me and my mother to hold him, anyone else holds him, he'll start a hissy fit," Colleen explained.
She added that you never know what to expect next from the two-year-old cat.
"He's not nice to other animals at all, though, he will hiss at any cat or dog that's near him," the owner explained.
While Milo's sudden turn may have been a bit frightening for the vets, the hilarity of his dramatic meltdown continues to delight millions on TikTok.
