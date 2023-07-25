Cat's dramatic meltdown at the vet makes millions laugh on TikTok

Milo is a very sweet cat ...at home, that is.

Milo the cat has made millions on TikTok laugh with his dramatic personality switch at the vet, where he got so angry he literally flew across the room. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/colleenssworldd

In a viral TikTok, Milo is seen at his best as he lovingly cuddles with his owner, Colleen, who smiles at the camera.

After a hard cut follows, the cat is now at the vet, where he just got an injection.

The once-sweet cat bares his teeth as soon as the needle is drawn and soon lashes out so wildly that he wriggles out of the vets' hands and goes flying through the air.

Milo escapes to the floor, where he seeks shelter under a chair.

The hilarious TikTok has amazed over two and a half million viewers, with over 580,000 giving it a like as well.