Cats flock to backyard after girl sprinkles catnip in hilarious "party"

Florida - This TikToker's daughter wanted to pet the neighborhood cats , so she spread catnip all over her backyard in the hopes of luring them in. Her mom caught the result on camera, and it was a true "catnip party!"

A whole group of cats flocked to this TikToker's backyard after her daughter sprinkled catnip! © Screenshot/TikTok/lookatleah

If you want to convince a glaring of cats to hang out in your yard, this TikToker's daughter has some sound advice.

"My daughter just sprinkled some catnip in the backyard, and you're not going to believe this," the TikToker said in her hysterical clip posted to the platform on Sunday.

The subtitle says, "Catnip party," and that is exactly what viewers see when she turns the camera to her yard. There are five big cats just rolling around and chilling out.

Per the caption, it only took ten minutes for the felines to flock to her yard.

TikTokers love it, and the clip boasts over two and a half million views and thousands of likes and comments.