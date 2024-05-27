Cat's impressive pole-dancing skills have TikTok users in stitches!

A tabby cat playing with a metal dancing pole has gained huge traction on TikTok for his expert-level dance moves!

Any cat owner knows that these animals are agile, jumping and twisting like an Olympic gymnast, so it shouldn't have been surprising that this kitty slayed the game at pole dancing.

The viral TikTok video of the supreme feline dance routine has garnered an immense 3.6 million views and counting, and the comments section is pretty darn hilarious.

"Don't judge him. He's just raising money for college," wrote one.

"Me if I don't pass my final exams," joked another.

A third user wrote, "This cat doesn't even go to any dance classes and can do stuff like that, and I can't even do a flip."

Aw, don't give up, commenter! Practice makes purrfect.

We can't all be as naturally talented as cats, who can rotate their elastic spines to twice the level of a human.

Cats also have the ability to always land on their feet, something called a "righting reflex" that has to do with their inner ear sensing up from down.