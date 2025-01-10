Cat's loving reaction to deaf-blind dog sibling warms hearts on TikTok

A cat 's special awareness of his older dog sibling's disability needs has captured the hearts of everyone on the Internet.

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@colbyroberts143

Colby Roberts' pets Cal and Daisy are best friends, and she told Newsweek that the two loved to fight and cuddle when they were younger.

However, as Daisy the dog got older, her energy diminished, as did her hearing and eyesight.

In a video posted to TikTok, Colby explained that her 15-year-old dog was suffering from cataracts and was "essentially deaf."

Cal the cat began to notice Daisy's impaired vision and hearing, and instead of continuing to play as before, he adapted to Daisy's needs.

"Daisy doesn't like to do so much so Cal approaches gently because he knows Daisy is losing her eyesight and hearing," Colby explained.

In the video, Cal slightly lifts the rug Daisy is sitting on with his paws in order to warn the dog that he is near her.

Cal slowly sits down next to Daisy and wraps his front paw around Daisy's back, then licks her head.