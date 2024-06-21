Cat's reaction to photo of his late dog friend leaves the internet weeping

Turin, Italy - How this cat reacts to a portrait of his late best friend, a dog , has the internet crying. The heartbreaking TikTok clip has a whopping 25 million views!

This cat really misses his best friend, and his reaction to a photo of the deceased dog is too sweet. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@asyacutrino

Cleo was an old dog when her owners decided to get a kitten, and they named the rambunctious tabby Groot.

After a few weeks of spats and growing pains, the two became fast friends.

Cleo enjoyed the cat's attention and tolerated being pawed in the face, and Groot even liked to take naps and cuddle with Cleo.

Unfortunately, their time together only lasted ten months because the eleven-year-old soon got sick and passed away.

After the dog's death, Cleo and Groot's owner, Asya Cutrino, hung a huge portrait of her beloved pooch in the living room.

But it wasn't just the humans in the family who noticed the new picture. Groot's reaction to his best friend's pic was striking, and Cutrion caught it on camera.