Cat's sweet tooth helps him make a miraculous recovery hours before scheduled euthanasia!

Things were not looking good for Georgie the cat . He hadn't eaten in days, his kidneys were failing, a long-standing respiratory issue was getting worse. Euthanasia seemed to be the only humane option – until an unexpected snack gave him a new lease of life!

Georgie the cat suffered from a number of health problems that stopped him eating. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ssgeorgiethecat

Brooke, a veterinary nurse from Pennsylvania, had been caring for Georgie ever since he showed up at the shelter where she was working.

"He was sick with an upper respiratory infection, so he was in my care every day as I was on the medical team," she told Newsweek. "For months, I looked forward to coming in and taking care of him. He was very shy but had a special bond with me."

Brooke ended up naming him S.S. Georgie, after the newspaper boat from Stephen King's It, since the poor cat had been found in a sewer. Pennywise was also considered, but the feline was just "too nice" for that.

As Georgie's health worsened, and with no one willing to give him a home until the very end, the Brooke decided to take him in herself and make him comfortable for his remaining time.

But as the senior cat's condition deteriorated, he stopped eating completely, so a decision was made to stop the suffering with at-home euthanasia. Then came a twist worthy of King himself!