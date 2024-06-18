Cat's touching reaction to late owner's wallet has everyone tearing up!
Ohio - TikTokers can't stop crying over how this cat reacts to finding her late owner's wallet.
TikToker @deesuze from Ohio recently shared a heartbreaking video of cat eight-year-old cat, Gem.
This gray cat used to belong to her father, who passed away last year after battling cancer.
"My dad and I always had a difficult relationship and had been estranged for a long time before one of his neighbors informed me of his advanced cancer and that he wanted to see me," the woman told Newsweek."I am so glad we shared the time, closure, and love that we did before he died."
"I was doing some paperwork in my room and had tossed his wallet on the bed. When I came back, Gem had jumped up and was sniffing it very intensely," she explained, saying it was about a year after her father's passing.
When Gem saw her human's wallet, she immediately began to investigate. Luckily, the TikToker caught the moment on camera.
This cat claimed the wallet as her own
After a few minutes of intense sniffing, Gem laid on the wallet, claiming it as her own.
"I knew it was a special moment, so I started recording," The TikToker explained. "It had been a long time since she had smelled anything of his, but it was so obvious that the wallet's scent was familiar, comforting, and emotional for her.
"When she finally laid down across it, I knew she was thinking of him and remembering 'her human.'"
The touching clip resonated with TikTokers and now boasts almost five million views.
Many shared their feelings and similar stories about their pets in the comments One gushed, "She's thinking about him. You can see it in her eyes."
"I am still both shocked and touched that this little video has reached the hearts of so many people," the Ohioan TikToker said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deesuze