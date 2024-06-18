Cat's touching reaction to late owner's wallet has everyone tearing up!

Ohio - TikTokers can't stop crying over how this cat reacts to finding her late owner's wallet.

Did the kitten remember her owner at that moment? © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deesuze

TikToker @deesuze from Ohio recently shared a heartbreaking video of cat eight-year-old cat, Gem.

This gray cat used to belong to her father, who passed away last year after battling cancer.

"My dad and I always had a difficult relationship and had been estranged for a long time before one of his neighbors informed me of his advanced cancer and that he wanted to see me," the woman told Newsweek."I am so glad we shared the time, closure, and love that we did before he died."

"I was doing some paperwork in my room and had tossed his wallet on the bed. When I came back, Gem had jumped up and was sniffing it very intensely," she explained, saying it was about a year after her father's passing.

When Gem saw her human's wallet, she immediately began to investigate. Luckily, the TikToker caught the moment on camera.