Cat's unexpected return to shelter breaks rescue worker's heart

Fresno, California - After being rescued as a kitten , Fiona was sadly returned to the shelter two years later, and what happened there broke her rescuer's heart.

Fiona the cat was visibly sad after her adopter's returned her to the shelter. © Screenshot/TikTok/@jjack.iie

A few days ago, Jackie posted a video of the cat on TikTok, showing the furry friend sitting dejectedly in the shelter, looking very sad.

The cat "doesn't understand" why she has to be there again, the TikToker wrote over the clip.

"[The return] has impacted her mental health and makes her stressed from time to time," Jackie added.

Newsweek contacted the animal shelter about the sad story. Although the outlet was unable to reach Jackie there, carer Minah Camacho gave an interview.



"Fiona lives in conjoined rooms along with about 15 other cats, and with her being used to being the only kitty in her previous home, she has had a hard time navigating her adjustment in the rooms," she said.

This eventually led to other problems for the sweet pet.

