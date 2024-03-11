Cat's unexpected return to shelter breaks rescue worker's heart
Fresno, California - After being rescued as a kitten, Fiona was sadly returned to the shelter two years later, and what happened there broke her rescuer's heart.
A few days ago, Jackie posted a video of the cat on TikTok, showing the furry friend sitting dejectedly in the shelter, looking very sad.
The cat "doesn't understand" why she has to be there again, the TikToker wrote over the clip.
"[The return] has impacted her mental health and makes her stressed from time to time," Jackie added.
Newsweek contacted the animal shelter about the sad story. Although the outlet was unable to reach Jackie there, carer Minah Camacho gave an interview.
"Fiona lives in conjoined rooms along with about 15 other cats, and with her being used to being the only kitty in her previous home, she has had a hard time navigating her adjustment in the rooms," she said.
This eventually led to other problems for the sweet pet.
Fiona the cat awaits her next forever home
Since then, Fiona has tried to avoid confrontation, which is why she not only avoids other furry friends but also potential potential adopters.
But there has been a glimmer of hope since the feline was welcomed into the lobby of the animal shelter for the first time.
"She was instantly comfortable running around and establishing where her food, water, litter box, and bed were going to be and examined each spot that could be a potential nap area," Camacho said.
At least the team now knows what Fiona needs in the future: a quiet family where she is the only pet.
But whether that will ever happen, unfortunately, remains uncertain.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jjack.iie