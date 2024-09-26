Cat's unusual love of showers gets social media laughing

Netherlands - Cats are typically a bit afraid of water, but there seem to be a few notable exceptions, including a charming kitty named Willem!

Kitten Willem loves to be showered with warm water. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@willempiedekat

When Dominique first adopted her orange and white cat, she never thought it would change her entire morning routine.

One day, the woman, who hails from the Netherlands, noticed how much her new pet loved water. Dominique was completely perplexed, but she knew immediately that she had chosen a very special kitten!

The cat mom christened her feline Willem and even created an Instagram page for her pet, as Newsweek reported.

"You adopt an old cat from the shelter and this is now your morning routine," Dominique wrote on one of her videos, which attracted lots of cat fans from all over the world.

"Sorry I'm late, my cat wanted a shower," she joked in the caption.

The footage shows the adorable cat getting soaked, and Willem seems to enjoy it so much that he even starts licking the drops of water!