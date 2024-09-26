Cat's unusual love of showers gets social media laughing
Netherlands - Cats are typically a bit afraid of water, but there seem to be a few notable exceptions, including a charming kitty named Willem!
When Dominique first adopted her orange and white cat, she never thought it would change her entire morning routine.
One day, the woman, who hails from the Netherlands, noticed how much her new pet loved water. Dominique was completely perplexed, but she knew immediately that she had chosen a very special kitten!
The cat mom christened her feline Willem and even created an Instagram page for her pet, as Newsweek reported.
"You adopt an old cat from the shelter and this is now your morning routine," Dominique wrote on one of her videos, which attracted lots of cat fans from all over the world.
"Sorry I'm late, my cat wanted a shower," she joked in the caption.
The footage shows the adorable cat getting soaked, and Willem seems to enjoy it so much that he even starts licking the drops of water!
Is it normal for cats to like water?
Most cats avoid water, but the opposite is true for Willem. The footage of the cat's morning bath has now received 38,000 likes and over 100 comments on Instagram!
"You're so lucky he's not afraid of water! Mine was so scared that we needed three people to bathe him last time – it was exhausting," one user said in the comments.
Another viewer added, "I had an older cat. Since she was 17 years old, she jumped into the shower with me. However, she never wanted to shower alone, only when I was there."
According to experts, some cats enjoy the shower because they are curious about water or find it soothing. Cats may also be interested in the sensory stimulation provided by the sound and movement of the water.
However, caution is advised, as health problems such as urinary tract infections and kidney problems could also be behind a cat's obsession with water.
To rule out any medical problems, owners should consult their vet about the habit as a precaution.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@willempiedekat