Cat's unusual playtime habit shocks owner: "I raised a genius"

Norman doesn't need a playmate – this cat knows exactly how to keep himself occupied for hours on end!

Norman the cat has discovered his new favorite toy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thecatbrotherz

In a viral clip shared to TikTok, the little feline sits on the carpet in his family's living room, playing with a hair tie.

What looks a little awkward at first turns into something quite impressive after a few seconds.

Norman seems to have learned within a very short space of time that you can flick bands, and all he needs are two paws!

"What can I say, I raised a genius," Norman's owner wrote over the video, which has already been viewed more than four million times.

Later in the clip, Norman shows off his latest talent, which sees him press the hair tie into the carpet as he pulls the other end up with his other paw.

Lo and behold, the rubber band flies, and the cat sprints after it as fast as he can!