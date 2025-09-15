Cat's unusual playtime habit shocks owner: "I raised a genius"
Norman doesn't need a playmate – this cat knows exactly how to keep himself occupied for hours on end!
In a viral clip shared to TikTok, the little feline sits on the carpet in his family's living room, playing with a hair tie.
What looks a little awkward at first turns into something quite impressive after a few seconds.
Norman seems to have learned within a very short space of time that you can flick bands, and all he needs are two paws!
"What can I say, I raised a genius," Norman's owner wrote over the video, which has already been viewed more than four million times.
Later in the clip, Norman shows off his latest talent, which sees him press the hair tie into the carpet as he pulls the other end up with his other paw.
Lo and behold, the rubber band flies, and the cat sprints after it as fast as he can!
Norman the cat becomes an archer – thanks to a hair tie!
Norman repeats this impressive habit over and over again, and it seems as if he can go on like this for hours!
At the end of the video, Norman shows that he's extended his skills.
In a final shot, he sits on a scratching post and no longer uses his paw to hold the tape in place.
Instead, he now takes it between his teeth before starting to stretch it with a claw.
When he then opens his mouth and the rubber flies across the room, he jumps enthusiastically after it.
Viewers were all about Norman's skills, with one writing, "This is actually the most impressive thing I've ever seen a cat do."
