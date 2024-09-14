Cat's viral reunion with "big brother" dog leaves viewers in tears!

The reaction of a cat that was reunited with its dog sibling moved many people to tears!

The video of an enthusiastic cat who saw her favorite dog again quickly went viral (stock image). © 123RF/Anastas2018

In a viral video shared on the TikTok page @porchkitties4, a tabby cat named Skittle could barely contain his excitement after being reunited with his "big brother" Saint after nine days apart.



Saint is a large Great Pyrenees, a breed of herding dog that is considered to be calm and cozy.

Saint is another such gentle giant who, according to his owners, immediately hit it off with the tomcat!

In the clip, Skittle can be seen jumping around wildly and meowing loudly because he can hardly hide his joy. The dog, on the other hand, seems to take the reunion rather calmly.

The funny scene received over 48,000 likes and several hundred comments.

"Cats are so loving," commented one TikTok user, while another said, "Kitty is scared he's going to leave again."

Most dogs can live peacefully with cats if they are socialized and properly trained early on.