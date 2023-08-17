Cat's weird reaction to its owner's sneezes has TikTok dying

A cat named Ollie has TikTok dying of laughter because of how he reacts to his owner's sneezes. The kitty looks annoyed, and users are here for the viral video.

By Christian Norm

This cat apparently has no sympathy for his owner's sneezing, and his reaction has captivated TikTok. Could this kitty look more annoyed?

Cat Ollie doesn't seem to like it when his owner sneezes, and his reaction has TikTokers giggling.
Cat Ollie doesn't seem to like it when his owner sneezes, and his reaction has TikTokers giggling.  © Screenshot/TikTok/catladykarena

Ahchoo!

Karena, a cat owner and TikToker who posts under the username Catladykarena, shared a compilation video of how her cat Ollie reacts when she sneezes.

In the clip's subtitles, she wrote, "Some videos of my cat getting mad when I sneeze."

Black Cat Appreciation Day: 5 tips for snapping the purr-fect pics
Cat Guide Black Cat Appreciation Day: 5 tips for snapping the purr-fect pics

"Like it's something we can control," she added in the caption.

As soon as this kitty hears an "achoo," its look goes from peaceful to grizzly. Ollie glares at his owner, bears his teeth, and looks downright mean!

TikTok users have been thrilled by the clip of Ollie and how bothered he seems. The vid has garnered over 985,000 views and counting.

Could this TikTok cat be saying "bless you?"

This is Ollie's face after his owner sneezes. Do you think he's saying "bless you?"
This is Ollie's face after his owner sneezes. Do you think he's saying "bless you?"  © Screenshot/TikTok/catladykarena

TikTokers love how mean Ollie looks when Karena sneezes.

This proud cat mama told Newsweek that his strange behavior isn't new.

"We rescued Ollie when he was 6 weeks old and he's the sweetest cat ever. He's 4 now and he has always reacted this way when we sneeze and will come running if we sneeze and he's in a different room."

Cat owner calls the cops on his own curious calico in "cat-astrophy"
Cats Cat owner calls the cops on his own curious calico in "cat-astrophy"

But Karena doesn't think the cat's frightening expression is meant to be mean.

"We like to think he's saying 'bless you,'" she said.

According to the animal welfare organization Battersea, cats can get frustrated when they can't control a situation, which might explain Ollie's strange reaction.

A few TikTok commenters shared that Ollie isn't the only cat that reacts strangely to the sniffles. More than a few said their pets react similarly. Others reported their furry buddies run away. One commenter dubbed cats the "sneeze police."

Some TikTok users agree with Karena and think her kitty's reaction is just his way of saying "get well soon!"

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/catladykarena

More on Cats: