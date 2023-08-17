Cat's weird reaction to its owner's sneezes has TikTok dying
This cat apparently has no sympathy for his owner's sneezing, and his reaction has captivated TikTok. Could this kitty look more annoyed?
Ahchoo!
Karena, a cat owner and TikToker who posts under the username Catladykarena, shared a compilation video of how her cat Ollie reacts when she sneezes.
In the clip's subtitles, she wrote, "Some videos of my cat getting mad when I sneeze."
"Like it's something we can control," she added in the caption.
As soon as this kitty hears an "achoo," its look goes from peaceful to grizzly. Ollie glares at his owner, bears his teeth, and looks downright mean!
TikTok users have been thrilled by the clip of Ollie and how bothered he seems. The vid has garnered over 985,000 views and counting.
Could this TikTok cat be saying "bless you?"
TikTokers love how mean Ollie looks when Karena sneezes.
This proud cat mama told Newsweek that his strange behavior isn't new.
"We rescued Ollie when he was 6 weeks old and he's the sweetest cat ever. He's 4 now and he has always reacted this way when we sneeze and will come running if we sneeze and he's in a different room."
But Karena doesn't think the cat's frightening expression is meant to be mean.
"We like to think he's saying 'bless you,'" she said.
According to the animal welfare organization Battersea, cats can get frustrated when they can't control a situation, which might explain Ollie's strange reaction.
A few TikTok commenters shared that Ollie isn't the only cat that reacts strangely to the sniffles. More than a few said their pets react similarly. Others reported their furry buddies run away. One commenter dubbed cats the "sneeze police."
Some TikTok users agree with Karena and think her kitty's reaction is just his way of saying "get well soon!"
