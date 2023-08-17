Cat's weird reaction to its owner's sneezes has TikTok dying

This cat apparently has no sympathy for his owner's sneezing, and his reaction has captivated TikTok. Could this kitty look more annoyed?

Cat Ollie doesn't seem to like it when his owner sneezes, and his reaction has TikTokers giggling. © Screenshot/TikTok/catladykarena

Ahchoo!

Karena, a cat owner and TikToker who posts under the username Catladykarena, shared a compilation video of how her cat Ollie reacts when she sneezes.

In the clip's subtitles, she wrote, "Some videos of my cat getting mad when I sneeze."

"Like it's something we can control," she added in the caption.

As soon as this kitty hears an "achoo," its look goes from peaceful to grizzly. Ollie glares at his owner, bears his teeth, and looks downright mean!

TikTok users have been thrilled by the clip of Ollie and how bothered he seems. The vid has garnered over 985,000 views and counting.