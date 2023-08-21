Cats work hard as "assistants" in adorable home office TikTok
Being able to be with your pets while you work is one major perk of a home office, but one cat dad on TikTok revealed one big sacrifice that comes with it.
Sure, there's not much privacy or space to work, but there's always someone nearby with whom you can just cuddle away the daily office stress!
On August 17, the owners of Dusty, Dash, Daisy, and Dory - four rescued cats who got a second chance to live their best lives - posted a short clip on the TikTok account @dustydashdaisy that quickly went viral.
The cats' mom revealed that she had searched everywhere for her feline friends but to no avail.
It wasn't until she entered her husband's study that she realized what had happened: all four kitties had opted to keep their dad company while he worked!
One was monitoring the situation from the sofa, a second from the carpet, a third was watching the front yard, and a fourth was snuggling in her dad's arms while he tried to get his work done.
Four pet cats overtake home office in viral TikTok video
While it's great to spend more time with your pets by working from home, their proximity often demands more attention than you have the time to give.
Thankfully, the cat dad in the viral TikTok didn't seem to mind the company of the four felines, managing to balance both his job and cat-petting activities.
The only question is whether their mom might not have felt a bit lonely as a result!
More than 200,000 people have already seen the funny video, with many cat owners who work from home relating to the hilarious situation.
"A great way to start the work day!" one TikTok user commented.
"They're all hard working cat assistants," another joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Dustydashdaisy