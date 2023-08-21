Cats work hard as "assistants" in adorable home office TikTok

Being able to be with your pets while you work is one major perk of a home office, but one cat dad on TikTok revealed one big sacrifice that comes with it.

Four cats overtook their dad's home office in a hilarious viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Dustydashdaisy

Sure, there's not much privacy or space to work, but there's always someone nearby with whom you can just cuddle away the daily office stress!

On August 17, the owners of Dusty, Dash, Daisy, and Dory - four rescued cats who got a second chance to live their best lives - posted a short clip on the TikTok account @dustydashdaisy that quickly went viral.

The cats' mom revealed that she had searched everywhere for her feline friends but to no avail.

It wasn't until she entered her husband's study that she realized what had happened: all four kitties had opted to keep their dad company while he worked!

One was monitoring the situation from the sofa, a second from the carpet, a third was watching the front yard, and a fourth was snuggling in her dad's arms while he tried to get his work done.