Chubby cat delights TikTok with his stair climbing journey!

Ottawa, Canada - An adorably chunky cat named Axel, AKA Biggie Smalls, weighs in at a whopping 37 pounds, and his journey to losing weight – and climbing the stairs – has delighted millions of TikTokers!

TikTokers are smitten with this fat cat and his dedicated quest to conquer the stairs! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@axel.biggiesmalls

Axel, better known as Biggie Smalls, has found his way into millions of TikTok users' hearts because of his fat cat struggles.

When this orange and white cat was surrendered to an animal shelter in Canada, he weighed a shocking 43 pounds.

As he needed extra support, this big boy ended up with the director of Ferdinand and Friends Rescue, an animal organization specializing in animals that need extra help.

His weight loss journey began in February, and now he weighs 36 pounds thanks to a special diet and supervision from his foster mom.

Axel first became a viral hit because of his inability to climb the stairs. When Axel was 37 pounds, he couldn't make it up the steps, as a now-viral TikTok video from March shows. In the heartbreaking clip, Axel fails to climb up, despite his mom's encouragement and the promise of treats.

On Wednesday – a month after the original clip – the one-pound-lighter feline has TikTokers delighted: he's finally conquered the stairs!