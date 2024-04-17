Chubby cat delights TikTok with his stair climbing journey!
Ottawa, Canada - An adorably chunky cat named Axel, AKA Biggie Smalls, weighs in at a whopping 37 pounds, and his journey to losing weight – and climbing the stairs – has delighted millions of TikTokers!
Axel, better known as Biggie Smalls, has found his way into millions of TikTok users' hearts because of his fat cat struggles.
When this orange and white cat was surrendered to an animal shelter in Canada, he weighed a shocking 43 pounds.
As he needed extra support, this big boy ended up with the director of Ferdinand and Friends Rescue, an animal organization specializing in animals that need extra help.
His weight loss journey began in February, and now he weighs 36 pounds thanks to a special diet and supervision from his foster mom.
Axel first became a viral hit because of his inability to climb the stairs. When Axel was 37 pounds, he couldn't make it up the steps, as a now-viral TikTok video from March shows. In the heartbreaking clip, Axel fails to climb up, despite his mom's encouragement and the promise of treats.
On Wednesday – a month after the original clip – the one-pound-lighter feline has TikTokers delighted: he's finally conquered the stairs!
Axel the cat finally conquers the staircase
Axel's foster mom shared the joyous video, writing, "He did it!!!! Biggie dedicates this one to all the doubters this chunky boy is going places!! Fat cat stuck on the stairs no more!"
The video, showing the big cat making it up the stars with the help of treats and a small break, boasts over 13,00 views and counting.
TikTokers are thrilled for Axel, and many commenters even supported his break-taking.
"Me too, kitty me too. I need breaks," one user shared.
Another cheered, "Go Biggie Go!!!!! We are so proud of you!! Lots of love sweet boy!!"
While getting up and down the stairs may seem like a mundane task, it's a real accomplishment for this large cat. Only a couple of months ago, taking just a few steps was a challenge!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@axel.biggiesmalls