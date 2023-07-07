Chunky kitty keeps gaining weight until owner discovers hilarious secret

Ashburn, Virginia - Xyla the cat just kept gaining weight, but neither her owner nor the vet could explain why. They were shocked when they finally discovered the truth.

Xyla the cat just kept gaining weight despite being put on a diet. © Screenshot/Facebook/Rebecca Sue Brown

In 2019, Xyla and her owner, Rebecca Brown, moved in with Brown's partner Vic in Ashburn, where the cat suddenly began to put on a lot of weight.

The reason quickly became apparent: the clever kitty had managed to wrap Vic around her paw, and her new roommate overdid it with the extra snacks.

"Xyla can get anyone she encounters to give her treats," Brown told Newsweek. "She is very good at sounding like she is starving."

After the vet spoke with the couple, Xyla was put on a diet.

"She had reached 12 pounds at that point," Brown said. "With her feeder portions reduced and Vic reducing her treats, she became desperate."

The couple got an automated feeding machine designed to dish out perfectly weighed portions to the overweight cat, but Xyla started to headbutt it to get more food out.

Brown bought her chunky feline a new, stabler feeder, but even after the new purchase, the five-year-old animal continued to pack on the pounds.